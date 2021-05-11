Central Plaza Lardprao Bangkok prepares for mass COVID-19 vaccination on May 12

The COVID-19 Information Center said the country recorded 1,919 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new fatalities as the toll in the latest wave of the disease rose to 358.

The total cases in the third wave went up to 58,061 and 1,829 patients were discharged over the past 24 hours.







At 8am, the Public Health Ministry reported that more than 1.66 million people already reserved their inoculation with AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. Of them, about 533,000 were in Bangkok and 1.13 million people were in other provinces.

Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was set to visit Central Plaza Lardprao shopping center today to inspect preparation for COVID-19 vaccination that will start there on May 12. Officials expected the inoculation to cover 1,000 people a day at the shopping center. The daily vaccination period was set from 8am to 5pm. It will serve officials treating COVID-19 cases and people with risk jobs.







Bangkok’s Department of Health will regulate the number of vaccine recipients daily at the venue.

The prime minister will visit other vaccination locations at Samyan Mitrtown and Chamchuri Square on May 13 and at The Mall Bangkapi shopping center on May 14. (TNA)























