East Pattaya motorbike thieves caught on video

An East Pattaya businesswoman asked Nongprue police to find a 15-year-old motorbike stolen from in front of her shop.

Manattanok Wongsuwan, 43, gave police security camera footage of the bike theft May 10. She admitted that the bike was old and wasn’t worth much, but it had sentimental value because it was given to her fifteen years ago.







The video showed two young men loitering in front of her Pro Visa Co. business on Soi Khao Talo early that morning. One, in his 20s, pretended to smoke a cigarette while a younger man in his teens broke the wheel lock on the bike and the two escaped with it.

Police are investigating.























