Censure debate against PM and 5 Ministers kicks off

BANGKOK – The parliamentary censure debate against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and five cabinet ministers kicked off on Monday.







The session was held three days (Feb 24 – 27) after the key opposition Future Forward Party was dissolved by the Constitutional Court on Friday.

All of the Cabinet ministers including those not targeted are said to be present in the three-day debate.

Pheu Thai Party took the lead in the debate against the six target ministers.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha faced the grilling with Pheu Thai and opposition leader Sompong Amornvivat delivering an opening statement and outlining the charges against him and the five ministers.

