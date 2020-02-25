LGBT Pattaya Pride festival showcases rights and acceptance

Pattaya celebrated its LGBT community with the colorful Pattaya International Pride 2020 festival.

City tourism advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai kicked off the Feb. 15 festival with lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender organizations including Bangkok Rainbow and the LGBT Business Network of Thailand.

The event is held yearly to celebrate and promote LGBT rights and acceptance into society.

The parade began at 4 p.m. at Royal Garden Plaza and marched along Second Road to Central Festival Pattaya Beach.































