CCSA: Thailand lockdown prevents 70,000 infections, 800 deaths daily

The Thai government will decide on Monday whether to extend the current lockdown measures, as daily COVID-19 infections continue to soar.

Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Dr. Thaveesilp Visanuyothin said their operations center and the Department of Disease Control predict that COVID-19 infections and deaths will increase next month. Without lockdown measures in place, the number of daily infections is expected to reach 60,000-70,000, with more than 800 fatalities every day.







He said, if the lockdown measures have an efficiency rate of 20%, as they do now, the number of infections will be about 45,000 with about 500 fatalities daily. If the lockdown achieves an efficiency rate of 25% for two months, along with efforts to step up vaccinations for the elderly, people with any of seven types of underlying health conditions and pregnant women, the number of daily infections will be about 20,000 with fewer than 200 deaths per day.



Dr. Thaveesilp said the CCSA will also discuss whether to ease some COVID-19 restrictions, to allow some essential businesses to reopen on the premises of department stores, as requested by the Thai Shopping Centre Association, adding that the CCSA is aware of the plight of people and businesses affected by the tough lockdown measures. (NNT)























