Chonburi and Thai provinces with severe outbreaks get Pfizer vaccinations

Vaccinations against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine donated by the United States began in 13 provinces of severe outbreaks.

Local hospitals started inoculations with 645,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for elderly people, patients of seven chronic diseases who are 12 years old and over and the women who have been pregnant for 12 weeks and more.







In Si Racha district of Chon Buri, Queen Savang Vadhana Memorial Hospital organized the vaccinations at Pacific Park Sriracha shopping center. Groups of vaccine recipients were inoculated at different times to prevent crowds.

In Chachoengsao province, staff of Bang Nam Priao Hospital administered about 1,300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to target groups of people. The hospital received 1,500 doses for people in Bang Nam Priao district that had the highest accumulated COVID-19 cases in the province, at 1,817 cases.



Medical and health personnel will receive 700,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said the doses would be distributed to all locations of the personnel within Aug 14. (TNA)























