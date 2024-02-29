‘Cape Beach’ in Phang-Nga dubbed as ‘Maldives of Thailand’ attracts tourists on weekends

Over the past weekend, tourists flocked to Yao Yai Island, especially Cape Beach, which has been ranked as the 21st best beach in the world by the World Beach Guide, UK.

Cape Beach is one of the top tourist destinations on Yao Yai Island, renowned for its beauty. It is a small cape nestled between Yao Yai and Yao Noi Islands, with clean white sand gradually emerging amidst the clear blue sea.







The sand here is finely white, unlike anywhere else, and in the evening, it takes on a beautiful golden hue.

Cape Beach is dubbed as another ‘Maldives of Thailand’ and has been a filming location for the Hollywood movie ‘The Mechanic Resurrection 2’, attracting a significant number of tourists to come and admire its beauty. (TNA)







































