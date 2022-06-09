Cannabis science curricula debut in Thailand

Payap University has introduced Thailand’s first curricula on cannabis and herbs sciences for master’s and doctoral degrees.

Assist Prof Dr Kriengsak Prahmanaphan, head of the curricula on cannabis and herbs sciences for local development, said the content of the curricula was comprehensive ranging from cultivation to harvest and the university had its plantation covering about five rai of land and a standard laboratory to support the education.







The university would also conduct research and development for products based on cannabis and herbs and biotechnology would be applied for the purpose. The products would serve medical demand and the university would collaborate with other universities and government and private organizations to initiate commercial production for local and overseas markets.





Payap University will implement the new curricula in July. Study for a master’s degree will take two years and its fee is set at 170,000 baht. For a doctoral degree, the study will take three years and cost 500,000 baht. More than 30 people already applied for the courses, Assist Prof Dr Kriengsak said. (TNA)

































