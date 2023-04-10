EC apologizes for disruption of advance voting registration system

The Election Commission (EC) apologized to eligible voters who experienced dusruption when they registered online for advance voting before the deadline.

The disruption was caused by high traffic as the large number of Thais rushed to apply for advance voting on the last day of the registration on Sunday, said the EC’s secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee.

The system was capable of serving 4,000 people per second, according to the Interior Ministry’s registration office.







The EC will fix the problem and will consider whether it will extend the registration period but he cannot confirm it right now.

However, more than two million voters registered for the advance voting and the figure is similar to that recorded in the 2019 election, he said. (TNA)















