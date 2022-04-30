Cambodia considering high-speed railway lines to Thailand

Cambodia is considering upgrading its railway transportation to increase accessibility and trade with Thailand and other neighboring countries.

Sun Chantol, Minister of Public Works and Transport, stated that the Cambodian government is looking to upgrade its two train routes into high-speed railway lines. The plan was proposed by Prime Minister Hun Sen as part of a plan to enhance trade and transportation with neighboring countries.



The minister stated that a feasibility study would be conducted on the high-speed railway plan.

Cambodia currently has two railway lines totaling 612 kilometers. The first route connects Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s capital, with the coastal city of Sihanoukville. The second route connects the capital city with the town of Poipet, which borders Thailand’s Sa Kaew Province. (NNT)

































