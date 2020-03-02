Cabinet to assist Thailand tourism operators, ITB Berlin 2020 cancellation affected

BANGKOK – The Thai cabinet on Tuesday will consider measures to help tourism operators affected by the current coronavirus outbreak.







Yuthasak Supasorn, the governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand said tax measures will be proposed to the Cabinet, aiming to reduce expenses shouldered by the operators.

He said the TAT was informed of the cancellation of the International Tourism us Borse 2020 (ITB Berlin 2020), due to be held between March 4 – 8 at Berlin Expo Center City.

Over 10,000 tourism operators from 180 countries, including Thailand are earlier expected to participate in the event.

The ITB Berlin 2020, considered to be the largest tourism sales in the world, is cancelled due to the new coronavirus situation. Yuthasak said TAT will urgently give assistance to affected Thai tourism operators.

