Thailand establishes more rain making bases in northeast

BANGKOK – The Northeastern Royal Rainmaking Operations Center has established three royal rainmaking operational centers and one royal rainmaking substance filling base, to make the royal rainmaking operation more effective in solving drought problems in northeastern provinces.







The drought situation has to date affected 20 northeastern provinces. This has meant a shortage of water for consumption and the quantity of water in the main dams is below the standard level. The Northeastern Royal Rainmaking Operations Center has therefore established additional royal rainmaking centers.

Additional royal rainmaking operational bases were established in Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani and Buriram in order to solve the drought problems in northeastern provinces. In adition, a chemical refilling base was opened at Sakon Nakhon Airport to allow all types of royal rain making planes to get the rainmaking chemicals there instead of returning to their royal rainmaking operational center.

If the weather is favorable and suitable, the royal rainmaking operation can be performed at once, to help relieve the drought problems for its many victims and increase the volume of water in major reservoirs.

