Cabinet approves multi-year budgetary debts to support ‘learning anywhere and anytime’ initiative

The Cabinet has authorized the Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) to incur multi-year budgetary debts exceeding 15 billion baht for leasing 600,000 devices including tablets, notebooks, and Chromebooks for a duration of 60 months.

This initiative is aimed at supporting learning anywhere and anytime, with the goal of modernizing and aligning teaching and learning methods with the demands of the 21st century, as well as using technology to develop skills and professions for people of all ages.







The project is part of an educational reform focused on enhancing the capabilities of teachers and educational personnel to effectively use technology and manage teaching through digital platforms, facilitating more flexible and inclusive learning.

This includes improving the performance of national digital learning platforms, with budget allocations to support quality teaching through digital technology provided by the Ministry of Education.







The expected benefits from this project include the creation of a learning society accessible anytime, anywhere, reducing educational disparities, and improving the quality of life for learners to live independently and pursue careers without being a burden on society.

Additionally, the project aims to transform the role of teachers into coaches or facilitators of learning, to inspire and motivate students towards self-directed knowledge acquisition and learning. (NNT)































