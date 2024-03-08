Woman attacked by aggressive monkeys in snatch of bag with food in Lopburi

A woman was injured after ravenous monkeys attacked her for her plastic bag that full of food in the central province of Lopburi where the primates rule the streets and aggressively attack people for food.

The video clips from CCTV at a market in the provincial seat of Lopburi showed the fearless monkeys pull the food bag from Arikanta, the 37 years old woman, causing her to fall down to the street.







Ms Arikanta later said that she was returning home from the market on March 6 when they encountered with troop of monkeys.

She realized about their aggressive behavior so that she was rushing to get back to the car as soon as possible.

However, the two monkeys abruptly managed to grab the plastic bag Ms Arikanta was holding. There was a little tug-of-war when she was trying to pull the bag back. Unfortunately, Ms. Arikanta lost her balance, fell down on the street and could not move her body.

The monkeys fled the scene with the bag with grocery items. Ms Arikanta was taken to the hospital. After medical check-up, the doctor said that she has dislocated her knee. She also suffered bruised hip when she hit the street. The doctor recommended her to rest for 15 days for recovery.







Ms Arikanta said she normally was aware of the aggressiveness of the monkeys as she and her family sells clothes at the market.

Until now, there was no any government agencies contacted her to show the responsibility for the incident. She wanted to report to the police but did not know how to start as the attackers were monkeys.

She would like to warn the people who planned to visit Lopburi to be aware of the behavior of the monkey. (TNA)











































