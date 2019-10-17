Cabinet approves five projects to help disaster-hit farmers

The cabinet meeting has approved five projects, worth 3.12 billion baht in total, to help farmers affected by drought and floods. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his ministers will hold a mobile cabinet meeting in Kanchanaburi province next month.

The cabinet meeting yesterday approved the five disaster-relief projects as proposed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives. The projects will assist farmers who suffered losses due to the impact of tropical storms Podul and Kajiki. They are to be instigated this month and continue until September next year.

The first project is to encourage farmers to grow crops that require less water, such as field corn. The cabinet allocated 374 million baht for this project. The second project is to ensure the quantity and quality of rice production. Each flood-hit farmer is required to produce 10 kilograms of rice per rai, with a limit of 10 rai per farm. The project is worth 1.7 billion baht. Other projects include helping tilapia farmers to generate more income and increase poultry farming activities to 48,000 households. The cabinet also allocated 500 million baht to a project to create careers, such as the farming of giant freshwater prawns, in 129 districts nationwide.

The cabinet meeting also confirmed that a mobile cabinet meeting will be held on November 12 in Kanchanaburi. The Prime Minister and his cabinet ministers will first visit Ratchaburi province on November 11 before traveling to Kanchanaburi the following day.