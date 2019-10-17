Cabinet approves Nov 4, 5 as holidays to reduce traffic during ASEAN Summit

A meeting of the Cabinet Ministers on October 15 approved November 4 and 5, 2019, as additional public holidays in Bangkok and Nonthaburi, as Thailand will be hosting the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits on those days next month.

At Government House, Deputy Government Spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said the cabinet meeting approved the national holiday declaration as proposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in an effort to reduce traffic congestion in Bangkok and Nonthaburi. The 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits will take place between November 2 and 6, 2019, at Impact Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi province. A cabinet meeting has also been rescheduled from November 5 to November 6.

Concerning state enterprises, financial institutions and private firms, the cabinet has instructed the Bank of Thailand (BOT), the Ministry of Labor and each state enterprise to consider observing the holidays in accordance with the law.

If certain agencies are obliged to serve the public on November 4 and 5 and their services cannot be postponed, heads of these agencies are responsible for taking action that is deemed appropriate and which does not result in damage to the government or the public.

The cabinet meeting also acknowledged that a mobile cabinet meeting will be held on November 11 and 12 in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi provinces.