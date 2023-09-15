Cabinet approves electricity rate cut, diesel price to below 30 baht per liter

The Cabinet has decided to reduce electricity prices from 4.45 baht to 4.10 baht per kilowatt-hour, starting this September, said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said after the first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

In addition to the electricity rate cut, the government has also lowered the price of diesel fuel to below 30 baht per liter, starting on September 20. However, discussions are ongoing regarding gasoline prices, with further details expected to be released soon.







These measures are intended to alleviate the financial strain on the public. Regarding temporary visa waivers for travelers from China and Kazakhstan, the visa waivers will be in effect from September 25, 2023 until February 29, 2024.

This temporary exemption came after talks with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, security agencies, and the aviation sector to ensure smooth implementation.







Furthermore, the government is set to establish a National Soft Power Strategy Committee, aligning with policies to empower and mobilize the potential of the Thai population to boost income and provide opportunities for the citizens. Additionally, a three-year debt relief plan for farmers and small businesses has been introduced.

The prime minister said the meeting also agreed to change the salary payment for government officials from once a month to twice a month, starting from January 1, 2024 onwards.

This decision will require various system adjustments and is aimed to alleviate the financial burdens on lower-ranking civil servants, so they won’t need to resort to borrowing or seeking financial assistance before the end of each month. (TNA)













