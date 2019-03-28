Cabinet acknowledges road accident prevention plan for Songkran

Bangkok – The cabinet has acknowledged an integrated plan for road accident prevention and reduction during the Songkran festival this year.

The Assistant Government Spokeswoman, Col. Taksada Sangkhachan, said the plan was proposed by the Road Safety Administration Center.

Col. Taksada said the plan will be carried out from April 11th to 17th, 2019, to ensure the safety of travelers throughout the country during the long holiday of the traditional Thai New Year.

She said the authorities will launch awareness campaigns about drink driving and how to drive safely.