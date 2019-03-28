Pheu Thai and allies say they have seats to form govt

Bangkok – The Pheu Thai Party has announced its intention to form a coalition government with six other parties while confirming that the New Economics Party will join despite its absence at a press conference.

Pheu Thai Party’s election strategy chairperson, Sudarat Keyuraphan, chaired a press conference Wednesday to affirm the party’s commitment to democracy. She was joined by the leaders of five other parties including the Future Forward Party, Thai Liberal Party, Puea Chat Party, Thai People Power Party, and Prachachat Party.

Seven parties have signaled their intention to join the coalition. Although the election results have not been officially announced, Sudarat expects over 255 seats in the lower house.

“Today, we hold the fact that parties on the side of democracy have received majority support from the people, although figures are not stable yet,” she said.

Leader of the Future Forward Party Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit said the party will support Sudarat as the next prime minister, reasoning that the party that won most seats in the lower house would get to form a government. Meanwhile, representatives from the New Economics Party did not attend the event, but Pheu Thai Secretary-General Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed that they will join the coalition, which calls itself the “democratic front.”