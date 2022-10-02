Business matching held to promote sales of Thai products at Lulu stores in the Middle East

Product sales at grocery stores and other retailers abroad remain a crucial channel for exporting Thai products. Most recently, a business matching activity was held to pair Thai firms with procurement agents for the Lulu hypermarket chain. The latter is a lead player in the Middle East’s retailing landscape and is the UAE’s largest hypermarket chain.

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and partners are collaboratively organizing a business matching activity aimed at penetrating the Middle East market. Participating agencies include the Thai National Shippers’ Council, EXIM Bank Thailand, and EMKE Export (Thailand) Co., Ltd. The latter procures goods from Thailand for sale in hypermarkets around the world.







The business matching activity saw the participation of 23 Thai companies. Of these, 12 were in the food and drinks category, 4 were cosmetics makers and 7 were of other business types. The latter included consumption items, herbal products, and farm products companies. Business negotiations were undertaken between the Thai firms, EMKE Export and May Export. The latter two firms procure products for the Lulu Hypermarket chain which has more than 200 branches around the world. Lulu branches are concentrated in the Middle East, though it has stores in several other countries in Asia.







DITP Director-General Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit said the business matching activity was a fruit of August’s visit to Saudi Arabia by Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit. During the visit, Mr. Jurin had a discussion with LuLu Hypermarket Saudi Arabia head Shehim Mohammed about increasing the Thai products lineup at Lulu hypermarts.







Mr. Phusit said trade promotion offices in Dubai, Tehran, and Cairo held activities to promote Thai goods at Lulu stores in Oman, Qatar, and Egypt last year. These activities resulted in orders for 83 million baht worth of Thai products. Goods that were popular included vegetables and fruit, sauces and condiments, dried fruit, and snacks. (NNT)

































