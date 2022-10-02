Bangkok Central Vaccination Center closes down after 477 days

The Central Vaccination Center at Bang Sue Grand Station has shut its doors on 30 September after providing its final jabs to vaccine recipients. Those who were planning to visit the center may instead head to the Institute of Dermatology at Victory Monument. Meanwhile, other vaccination sites around the country are still offering their free services.







Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul officially closed the Central Vaccination Center at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok today. Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and representatives of various agencies which lent support to the vaccination drive were also present at the closing ceremony. The center has operated for 477 days since May 24, 2021, and provided its service to some 3.5 million people. About 6.5 million doses of Covid vaccines were administered at the center.







Mr. Anutin thanked medical personnel, volunteers, and supporting agencies for their contributions at the Central Vaccination Center. He and others at the closing ceremony sang a song to send off the personnel at the center, who will be returning to their original posts.

Those who have been planning to receive service from the central vaccination center may instead visit the Institute of Dermatology near Victory Monument. In October, the institute will offer Covid vaccination on the 1st, 8th, and 29th. Visit time is from 9 am to 3 pm. The health ministry is also providing free vaccination services at various healthcare facilities nationwide. Those seeking vaccination are encouraged to make inquiries at a nearby public healthcare facility. (NNT)

































