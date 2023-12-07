Bus accident in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills 14

A Bangkok-Nathawi coach bus veered off the road and smashed into a tree in Prachuap Khiri Khan, killing 14 passengers at the scene.

The ill-fated coach bus was belonged to Sri Siam Dernrot Company that registered in Bangkok under the number 14-3301 and operates between Bangkok and Nathawi in Songkhla province.

The bus was found leaned on its side and its front split in half, with parts of the tree wedged in it.

The 14 bodies and many injuries were found trapped inside the wreckage so that the officials and the rescue teams have to evacuate the surviving passengers and performed first aid.







The incident took place at around 1am on Tuesday (Dec 5). The officials were reported about the road accident, a coach bus veered off the road and smashed into a tree on the Phetkasem Road, Thap Sakae District, Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The bus was on outbound route.

The incident occurred near the entrance of the Hat Wanakorn National Park. The initial investigation showed that the bus was carrying 46 passengers and 3 staff members from the Southern Bus Terminal to Nathawi District in Songkhla Province.

The bus had previously stopped at the Supap Chon Sam Roi Yot restaurant before continuing its journey. When the bus arrived at the entrance of the national park, it fell from the road and hit a tree. Most of the passengers were sleeping at the time.







Five people who are injured from the accident are staying at Thap Sakae Hospital, 16 are receiving treatment at Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital. The rest suffered minor injuries and allowed to go homes.

The bus company and Transport Company facilitate the relatives to bring the victims back to their hometowns.







The Department of Land Transport initially inspected the GPS to check the speed of the bus before the accident and found that the speed was at 88 kilometers per hour which is under the legal speed limit at 90 kilometers per hour.

The 36-year-old driver is seriously injured and is treated at Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital. He is unable to speak to the police about the accident due to his critical condition. (TNA)



























