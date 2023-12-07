PM marks King Rama IX’s Birthday Anniversary

Prime Minister and spouse present floral offerings on occasion of King Rama IX’s birthday anniversary, Thai National Day, and Father’s Day on December 5.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin and Dr Pakpilai Thavisin, spouse, presided over the ceremony to present floral offerings and pay homage to HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej at King Rama IX Memorial Park, Dusit district, Bangkok on occasion of His Majesty’s birthday anniversary, Thai National Day, and Father’s Day.

Participating in the ceremony were cabinet members and spouses.







Upon arrival at King Rama IX Memorial Park, the Prime Minister paid homage in front of HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s statue, and offered two traditional cone-shaped floral receptacles, one for himself and the other, on behalf of members of the cabinet, while the Prime Minister’s spouse presented floral receptacle on behalf of spouses of cabinet members to complete the ceremony.

King Bhumibol, the world’s longest-reigning monarch and a father-figure to the nation, has died on October 13, 2016 while he was 88 after 70 years as head of state. (TNA)







































