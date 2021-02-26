Buddhists across Thailand celebrate Makha Bucha Day on Feb 26

BANGKOK – Buddhists across the nation made merit this morning in celebration of Makha Bucha Day.

At Wat Bowornives Rajaworawiharn, citizens were seen making merit, giving alms, hearing sermons and circumambulating, mostly as families in the interest of preserving traditions and bringing themselves prosperity. The temple is still under strict COVID-19 safety measures, screening all visitors and requiring that they wear face masks and wash their hands.







Makha Bucha Day is celebrated on the 15th day of the third lunar month and this year falls on February 26. The day marks the four auspicious occasions that took place in northern India ten months after the enlightenment of the Lord Buddha over 2,500 years ago. The four occasions were 1,250 disciples came to see the Buddha that evening without being summoned, all of them were enlightened ones, all of them were ordained by the Lord Buddha himself, and it was a full-moon night. The day was made a national day of gratitude in 2006.







Similar scenes were witnessed across the nation, such as at Chiang Mai’s Wat Baan Tor Pa Tun, which was saw a large crowd making merit. The visitors benefitted vendors around the temple selling ready-cooked meals.

At Wat Phra Tat Cherng Chum Worawiharn in Sakon Nakhon, Governor of Sakhon Nakhon Monsit Paisarnthanawat led residents in giving alms to 70 monks ahead of the Makha Bucha weekend. The temple is to host a prayer and circumambulation at 5pm.







In Si Sa Ket province, Governor Wattana Puthichat led alms giving at Wat Jiang-E Sri Mongkol Wararam before declaring his intention to be a paragon of Buddhist morality and practices.

At Wat Phra Mahatat Woramahawiharn, alms were given to 50 monks and a cloth was offered up to the temple’s central pagoda under strict COVID-19 prevention measures. (NNT)











