Buddha Relics exhibition in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani and Krabi Feb-Mar

Thailand has become the temporary home for the sacred relics of the Buddha and his disciples Sariputta and Moggallana, brought from India. This historic occasion brings auspiciousness to the lives and families of the faithful who come to pay homage.

The relics will be enshrined across various locations in the country, starting from February 24 to March 3 at the Sanam Luang ceremonial ground. The relics will then be displayed at Ho Kham Luang Royal Pavilion in the Royal Park Ratchapruek, Chiang Mai, from March 5-8, followed by Wat Maha Wanaram in Ubon Ratchathani from March 10-13, and finally at Wat Maha That Wachiramongkol in Krabi from March 15-18.

Visitors can pay respects daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event also coincides with the celebration of His Majesty the King’s 6th cycle birthday anniversary on July 28, marking a period of great cultural and spiritual significance for the nation. (NNT)































