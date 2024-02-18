Thai and US navies set to begin joint salvage operation to recover HTMS Sukhothai off Prachuap Khiri Khan coast

The Thai and US navies are set to begin a joint salvage operation this week to recover the HTMS Sukhothai, which sank approximately 35 kilometers off the Prachuap Khiri Khan coast on December 18, 2022, during a storm.

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) said it would contribute 40 officers, the HTMS Rattnakosin, two mine-sweeper boats, and one medium-seagoing watercraft for the mission. From the US side, the operation will involve the vessel Ocean Valor and 17 marines from Hawaii’s Mobile Dive and Salvage Unit, as disclosed by RTN Spokesperson Rear Admiral Veerudom Muangjin.







The operation is part of the 2024 Cobra Gold exercise and aims to determine the exact cause of the HTMS Sukhothai’s capsizing, building on the RTN’s initial investigation. The teams will also try to locate the bodies of five crew members who remain unaccounted for. Of the 105 individuals aboard the vessel at the time of the sinking, 76 were successfully rescued, while 24 fatalities were confirmed.

The US Navy team will inspect the wreckage for any hazardous materials to ensure the safety of the marine environment. The Ocean Valor will advance to the salvage site tomorrow (Feb 19), establishing a restricted area around the site to ensure marine navigation safety. (NNT)































