Bryde’s whale revisits Mu Ko Ang Thong Islands in south Thailand

Rangers of the Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park saw a Bryde’s whale feeding in the boundary of the park, showing the abundant marine resources of the lower southern Thai sea.

Nathawat Nuisriram, chief of the Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park in the southern province of Surat Thani, led a patrol team that found a Bryde’s whale feeding near Ko Rok, Ko Pae Yak, Ko Lae and Ko Hin Taek islands in the western part of the marine national park. The team took photos of the whale and sent them to the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources for identification.







The department found that the whale was “Prempree” which had visited the national park with two siblings and its mother from February to March last year.

Normally Bryde’s whales feed in the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand off Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Phetchaburi provinces. The whale’s reappearance in the lower South this year showed the abundant marine resources of the Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park, Mr Nathawat said. (TNA)



























