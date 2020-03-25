Breaking News: Thai Prime Minister invokes emergency decree, effective March 26

BREAKING NEWS!

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has declared an emergency decree, to be put into effect on March 26 in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Thailand.

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the enforcement of the emergency decree to control the outbreak and the administration center for emergency situations, chaired by the minister will be set up.

Daily meetings will be held to handle the situations under the authority, stipulated by the law.

In the first phase, the prime minister said that the target is to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in each area.

During the state of emergency, the prime minister may initially invoke the following decrees:

1. A person is not permitted to leave their home or building during the period to be set, unless the person gets permission from the authorities or is an exempted person.

2. No gatherings or loitering anywhere or organizing any activities which causes civil disturbances.

3. Forbidden to present news, sell, distribute books or printed materials or any other media that may cause the public to panic or intentionally spread misinformation that causes misunderstanding in an emergency situation.

4. Forbidden to use travel routes or use vehicles or set conditions in using travel routes or the use of vehicles.

5. Forbidden to use certain buildings or enter or stay at certain locations.

6. Citizens will be evacuated from designated areas for their own safety or forbid anyone from entering designated areas.

More measures will be announced later.







The 2005 Royal Decree of Emergency Situation empowers the authorities to impose a curfew, to ban public gatherings, entry to specific areas and travels and to shut down buildings.

The government asked people not to travel to their hometowns after partial lockdown in Bangkok to limit the community transmission.

The declaration of the emergency decree came after the public health ministry had announced an increase in the Covid-19 death toll by three, bringing the total deaths to four on Tuesday morning. (TNA & Agencies)












