China delivers Anti-Coronavirus (COVID-19) supplies to Thailand

BANGKOK– China has delivered medical supplies including test kits, protective garments and face masks to Thailand to support the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.







Public Health Minister Anutin Charnveerakul and Chinese Charge d’affaires Yang Xin announced the delivery on Tuesday.

Yang said China had sent 10,000 N-95 face masks, 100,000 face masks, 834 test kits and 2,000 PPE protective gowns to Thailand.

The donation was a goodwill gesture of the Chinese people and government towards Thailand that had assisted Chinese tourist and patients, Yang said.

His Majesty the King also previously donated medical supplies to China, the embassy noted.

Anutin said the assistance reflected the two nation’s strong friendship and the medical supplies were “weapons” in the battle to stop the virus outbreak in the Kingdom.

The supplies would be distributed by the Disease Control Department to hospitals across Thailand, said Anutin. (TNA)

