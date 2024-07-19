Blinks go wild as ‘BLACKPINK’ reunites for signing event on Aug 8

It’s the news that has sent Blinks worldwide into a frenzy. The four members of BlackPink have announced that they will reunite to celebrate their 8th anniversary with a special signing event for fans.

According to reports, 88 lucky fans who express their love and feelings for BlackPink through messages, pictures, drawings, or stories of their cherished memories with the group will be selected to attend this event.







“Hello, on August 8th, BLACKPINK will be celebrating their 8th debut anniversary with a signing event! We invite all BLINKs who love BLACKPINK to freely express their special feelings in various forms and share using the hashtag #OUR_AREA_WITH_BLINK! To celebrate the 8th anniversary of our debut, 88 participants who best express their love for BLACKPINK through fan letters, drawings, photos, or stories about their precious memories with BLACKPINK will be invited to the fan signing event. All members of BLINK MEMBERSHIP (GLOBAL) can participate in the ‘OUR AREA WITH BLINK’ signing event.”

Additionally, the report specifies that the 88 lucky fans must be BLINK MEMBERSHIP (Global) holders. They can express their special feelings in various forms and share using the hashtag #OUR_AREA_WITH_BLINK on Weverse channel.







This event will take place on August 8th, 2024, which marks the 8th anniversary of BLACKPINK's debut. It is also the first event where all four members of BLACKPINK will reunite after a long period of pursuing individual activities. Location and time of the fan signing event will be individually notified to the winners later. (TNA)










































