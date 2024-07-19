PM directs agencies to prioritize technology in efforts to tackle drug trafficking

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin oversaw the handover ceremony. These tactical gear and operational equipment included night vision cameras, body-worn cameras, checkpoint equipment, anti-drone systems, solar panels, and 4-wheel drive vehicles.

The premier stressed the importance of these tools and directed relevant agencies to prioritize technology in their efforts.







The Prime Minister also instructed the secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board to study effective drug trafficking prevention methods from other countries. He plans to discuss additional resources and strategies with the ambassadors of Australia and the United States. These discussions will focus on acquiring supplementary equipment and strategies, using the Third Army Region's operations as a model for other regions.







The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of morale and appropriate rewards to ensure collaborative efforts without doubt. He expressed his support for all sectors involved.

Additionally, he emphasized the role of the Ministry of Public Health in rehabilitation and care, in collaboration with the military, as demonstrated in Nan Province. Success in this mission requires the cooperation of multiple agencies. (NNT)


























































