Thailand’s Olympic jerseys showcase charm of Ban Chiang’s World Heritage

The jerseys of Thailand’s athletes for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 were made under the theme “Be Our Spirit,” with patterns inspired by pottery discovered at the Ban Chiang Archaeological Site in Udon Thani Province. The making of pottery in Ban Chiang dates back to prehistoric times, and the works are well known for their pattern of red cord markings. The site was inscribed on UNESCO’s Cultural World Heritage List in 1992. The jerseys were also made with fabric woven from recycled plastic bottles.

The 2024 Olympic Games will be held in Paris from 26 July to 11 August. A delegation of 51 Thai athletes from 17 sports teams will participate in the Games. The Summer Paralympics will be held from 28 August to 8 September, when 69 Thai athletes will compete in 13 sports. (PRD)





































