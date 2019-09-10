Bhumjaithai party hosts last cannabis forum

Bangkok – The Bhumjaithai Party has held its last public forum to gather public input on amendments to the draft Narcotics Act, to push for a free cannabis policy for economic and medical benefits.

Soraat Klinprathum, chairman of the Bhumjaithai party advisers, says that to allow people to freely access and use medical marijuana, it is necessary to amend two sections of the law. The two draft acts will be submitted to the cabinet for consideration before the session is closed.

Dr. Somnuk Siriphanthong said Thailand has four strains of marijuana that can be used to produce drugs. To encourage people to grow marijuana at home or on a farm, it requires quality control and further innovation development so that it will be accepted internationally.

Banthoon Niyamapha, a Thai traditional medicine practitioner who produces medical marijuana oil, said he personally disagreed with the separation of THC extracts because the strength of Thai marijuana is of a high volume that affects the nervous system and helps relieve stress.

Former senator Rossana Tositrakul expressed concern over the use of marijuana for medical purposes as there is no law that facilitates knowledge development to fight against foreign drug patents and it may not be accepted internationally.