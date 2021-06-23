Beds in Bangkok running short as new daily cases keep rising

The Department of Medical Services expressed its concern about available hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Bangkok, especially seriously ill ones, vacant beds for whom were slightly available.

Dr Somsak Akasilp, director-general of the department, said daily new COVID-19 cases in Greater Bangkok had exceeded 1,000 for over two months and thus their bed demand was rising, especially regarding beds for red-coded patients dependent on ventilators and yellow patients who had moderate symptoms or needed special care.







On June 21, 409 red patients were at public hospitals and about 20 beds were available for people with this degree of illness. Meanwhile, 3,937 patients of the yellow group were at hospitals and only about 300 vacant beds remained available for them.

As daily new COVID-19 cases were rising steadily, hospital admissions via the hotline number 1688 were slow. Concerned parties were trying to provide COVID-19 patients with treatment as soon as they could, Dr Somsak said. (TNA)































