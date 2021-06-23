Thailand shortens two doses interval of AstraZeneca to 8 weeks to race against Delta variant spread

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has announced that the time between doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be reduced, to combat rapid local transmission of the Delta (India) variant of COVID-19.

Public Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit explained that the time between the first and second shots will be reduced to 8 weeks, instead of 10-12 weeks.







He said the ministry has distributed a total of 8.5 million vaccine doses throughout the country. The shots will be administered to target groups, in a vaccination plan laid out by communicable disease committees in each province.

Dr Kiattiphum said the ministry’s latest figures, collected from 28 Feb to 21 June, show 7.9 million doses of vaccines have been administered. Of these, 5.6 million were first doses. 5.5 million were of the Sinovac vaccine and the rest AstraZeneca. (NNT)



















