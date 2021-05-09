Banned sit-in dining at restaurants raise concerns over delivery service fees in Thailand

The Commerce Ministry has tightened controls on delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent operators from profiteering as online orders have surged following a fresh wave of infections.

Internal Trade Department Director-General Wattanasak Sur-iam said the ministry has been monitoring delivery fees during the third wave as more people work from home. Moreover, some provinces have banned sit-in dining at restaurants and food outlets, leading people to buy more goods online, especially food.







He said the department spoke with 11 digital platforms – Foodpanda, Grab, Lineman, Robinhood, Gojek, Lazada, Shopee, Ohlala, Lalamove, JatujakMall and Thailand Post via Thailandpostmart.com, and all of them pledged to cap their delivery charges during the crisis. Many platforms have also organized promotional campaigns to help people and ensure delivery service. (NNT)























