Lightning strike kills Elephant in Pattaya

A 40-year-old elephant died after it was struck by lightning at a Pattaya elephant camp.

Mahout Somnuk Tidsandod, 46, reported May 7 that he found the carcass of Boonklong under a tree. The cow had electrical burns on two ankles, the exit point for the lightning.

Veterinarian Padet Siridumrong, an elephant specialist from Nernplabwan Animal Hospital, concluded the elephant was struck while chained in the woods.







Standing under a tree with a metal chain is one of the worst places to be during lightning-filled thunderstorms like that which occurred Friday.

Pattaya Elephant Camp owner Pairat Chaiyakum said he regretted the death of the pachyderm. Elephants have been idle during the coronavirus pandemic, with the camp’s only income from a coffee shop.

After the death, 13 elephants remain in the camp.































