‘Chat with Srettha’ – efforts to enhance direct communication with the public

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, during the broadcast of the highly anticipated ‘Chat with Srettha’ program on June 22, reiterated his commitment to serving as a leader for all citizens, not just those aligned with the ruling party. Speaking on the NBT2HD channel, the prime minister discussed the government’s efforts to enhance direct communication with the public, using this new program to bridge the gap between government actions and public perception.







During the half-hour talk, Srettha shared insights into the demands of his role, acknowledging the physical and mental toll it takes while highlighting his resolve to endure this for the betterment of the Thai people. He stressed the importance of rest and good health to sustain his work rate and effectiveness in the office.

The premier also emphasized his responsibility to visit and engage with communities across the political spectrum, including areas governed by rival parties. He mentioned his late entry into politics as a compelling factor in his decision to spend more time on the ground to understand the real challenges the public faces beyond what official reports can convey.









The prime minister stated that this approach is emblematic of his wider governance strategy, which prioritizes genuine interactions and open communication to fully understand and respond to ordinary Thais’ concerns. Srettha concluded the program by affirming that his government will continue practicing impartiality to avoid favoritism towards any specific region or community. (NNT)





































