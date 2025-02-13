Bangkok pollution levels showing downward trend; some areas remain in red zone posing health risk

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Bangkok Air Quality Information Center has released its latest PM2.5 air pollution report for Thursday, February 13, between 5:00-7:00 AM. The recorded PM2.5 levels ranged from 48.9 to 84.3 µg/m³, with a citywide average of 63.5 µg/m³. While pollution levels are showing a downward trend, they remain above the safety standard, with seven areas classified in the red zone, posing a health risk. Additionally, 63 areas are in the orange zone, where air quality is beginning to impact health.

Health Recommendations:

Red Zone (Severe Health Impact):

All individuals should avoid outdoor activities. If necessary, wear a PM2.5 protective mask.

Those with pre-existing health conditions should stay in safe indoor environments, have necessary medications on hand, and strictly follow medical advice.







Orange Zone (Moderate Health Impact):

The general public should wear PM2.5 protective masks outdoors and limit strenuous outdoor activities.

At-risk groups should avoid outdoor exercise and follow medical recommendations. If experiencing symptoms like coughing, difficulty breathing, or eye irritation, seek medical attention.

Air Quality Trends and Meteorological Factors:

From February 13-20, atmospheric ventilation is expected to range from weak to good. Fluctuating conditions in the lower atmosphere may stabilize or reduce PM2.5 levels. Today’s forecast predicts cool weather with morning fog and a 1-2°C temperature increase. Satellite data from NASA detected no abnormal heat hotspots in Bangkok.



Areas in the Red Zone (PM2.5 above 75.1 µg/m³, severe health impact):

Khlong Toei District – Khlong Toei District Office (81.0 µg/m³)

Nong Chok District – In front of Nong Chok District Office (80.0 µg/m³)

Lat Krabang District – In front of Nakarabhiban Hospital (77.7 µg/m³)

Nong Chok District – Nong Chok Park (77.4 µg/m³)

Bang Na District – In front of Big C Bang Na Mall (76.1 µg/m³)

Bang Khun Thian District – Bang Khun Thian District Office (75.4 µg/m³)

Min Buri District – Chalerm Phrakiat Park, opposite Min Buri District Office (75.2 µg/m³)

Additionally, 63 areas are in the orange zone, where air quality is beginning to impact health.







Public Advisory and Reporting Channels:

Residents can check real-time air quality updates via:

AirBKK App

www.airbkk.com

www.pr-bangkok.com

Facebook: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)

Facebook: Air Quality and Noise Management Division, Environmental Office







LINE ALERT

If pollution sources are identified, the public can report them via the Traffy Fondue platform.

Report issued by: Bangkok Air Quality Information Center

Sources: Bangkok Air Quality Information Center, Meteorological Department, Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA)































