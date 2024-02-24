Bangkok’s ‘Digital Loy Krathong’ wins Asia Pinnacle Award for ‘Best Eco-Friendly Festival’

According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the first ‘Bangkok Digital Loy Krathong Festival’, which was held on 27 November 2023 at Ong Ang Canal by BMA, has recently been selected for the Asia Pinnacle Award in the category of ‘Best Eco-Friendly Festival’ from the International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA) Asia. The award ceremony will be held on 28 February 2024.







The award’s criteria include traditionality and the application of innovation to reduce environmental impacts. The BMA has attached great importance to the issue of sustainability. The Digital Loy Krathong was organized in response to the expanding global trend of environmental awareness. (PRD)































