Power disruption causes APM connecting two terminals at Suvarnabhumi Airport malfunction

The Automated People Mover (APM) service connecting two terminals at Suvarnabhumi Airport was disrupted due to a power system malfunction. Efforts are being accelerated to fix the issue, and no passengers have been stranded.

The service between SAT1 and the main passenger terminal was halted at 9.30 am on February 23 due to a power system malfunction, causing a 3-hour service interruption.







The authorities prepared shuttle buses to provide alternative transportation for passengers. Currently, there are no reports of passengers being stranded.

The Airports of Thailand Plc’s Chief Executive Officer Kirati Kitmanawat disclosed that the cause was electrical system disruption. Although there was a backup power system, it was shut down for testing, causing the train to stop running for approximately 2-3 hours. However, by 1:00 PM, the automated passenger transport system resumed normal operations.

This incident affected 4 flights with a delay of 30 minutes, but no passengers missed the flights and all 4 flights have departed from Suvarnabhumi Airport. (TNA)















































