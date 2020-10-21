Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn Stroke Center robots to facilitate patients at home

Chulalongkorn Stroke Center has created robots to help treat stroke patients with acute symptoms effectively.

Dr Nijsri Charnnarong, Head of Chulalongkorn Stroke Center, said that stroke is one of the country’s major public health problems and is a major cause of death and disability among Thai people aged over 60. The statistics each year show that Thailand has more than 250,000 cases of acute cerebrovascular disease. Of that number, around 50,000 patients die each year.







Chulalongkorn Stroke Center has now collaborated with the Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University, to develop robots to help treat stroke patients and reduce the disability rate. At present, about 10 robots are used at patients’ houses and the preliminary assessment result is satisfactory. The patients can undertake more activities and respond well to various functions of the robots. The robot assistants have a large touch screen that patients can easily use to direct functions as required.









Dr. Nijsri went on to say that on the occasion of World Stroke Day which falls on October 29 every year, she would like to raise awareness of the danger of cerebrovascular disease especially among the elderly. It is necessary to regularly watch for symptoms which include having difficulty in speaking, slurred speech, acute tough tongue, a dropped left or right corner of the mouth when smiling, and a leg or an arm becoming weak and unable to be lifted. People with any of these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention. This year’s prevention campaign is centered on moving our body to keep fit and prevent stroke. (NNT)











