Bangkok ‘Yellow Line’ monorail faces technical problem after 20 days of trial runs

The recently launched Yellow Line monorail has encountered its first technical problem after 20 days of trial runs.

The Yellow Line’s first technical issue occurred at 7 AM on June 22, resulting in five stops along the route from Lat Phrao 101 to Hua Mak being temporarily closed for about an hour and a half. The issue is the monorail’s first since the 23 stations on the Yellow Line fully opened to commuters on June 19.







Meanwhile, the Department of Rail Transport (DRT) has requested the Eastern Bangkok Monorail (EBM) to increase the frequency of trains, particularly during rush hour to accommodate the increasing number of passengers. The DRT has been urged to increase train frequency from every 10 minutes to every five minutes during peak hours, specifically from 7 AM to 9 AM and 5 PM to 8 PM. It is expected that this adjustment will be implemented by next week.







The DRT and other related agencies are also working to enhance station display signs so that commuters using the Yellow Line can easily switch to other Lines as they travel around Bangkok. The Yellow Line is interconnected with the Green Line at Samrong Station, the Airport Rail Link at Hua Mak Station, and the Blue Line at Lat Phrao Station. (NNT)

















