Bangkok warns of hefty fines over dumping oil into sewers

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has warned that anyone dumping oil into the city’s sewers will face fines of up to 10,000 baht, after social media posts showed a restaurant employee pouring used cooking oil down a manhole.

According to Chadchart, an initial investigation revealed that the restaurant was located in Chatuchak district, after which officials were dispatched to the location to notify the business of the violation.







Citing article 33 of the 1992 Act on the Maintenance of Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country, Chadchart said disposal of garbage, wastewater, or similar materials on public roads or sewers is illegal. Violators can face fines of up to 10,000 baht, while those notifying the authorities of the infraction will receive half of the fine as compensation.

The governor added that evidence of such violations can be submitted to city officials at each district office or through the Traffy Fondue application. (NNT)

































