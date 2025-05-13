Bangkok warehouse fire fully extinguished, but toxic fumes prompt evacuations in Lat Krabang

BANGKOK, Thailand – A fire that engulfed a furniture warehouse in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district has been fully extinguished, authorities said on Tuesday, after flaring up again overnight.

The blaze, which initially broke out on May 11, reignited in pockets due to residual heat and wind before being brought under control by Tuesday morning following overnight rain. While smoke still lingered and a chemical odor persisted, the immediate fire threat has subsided.







Local authorities are now assessing potential chemical contamination. Air quality tests conducted near the site yesterday revealed low levels of several chemicals at a distance, deemed not an immediate respiratory hazard. However, closer to the warehouse, stronger fumes and higher concentrations of substances were detected, potentially posing an acute respiratory risk.

Officials have advised residents within a 300-meter radius to temporarily evacuate as a precaution against pollution and to wear N95 masks. Evacuation centers have been relocated further from the site.



The warehouse owner stated the facility was used for storing finished plastic products and denied the presence of hazardous chemicals or manufacturing activities, claiming the warehouse operated with proper permits.

The Lat Krabang district has declared the area a fire disaster zone, citing concerns over toxic gases and potential water contamination. Authorities are taking measures to prevent pollutants from reaching public water sources. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. (TNA)

































