Bangkok ends search for remains at collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building

BANGKOK, Thailand – Bangkok authorities, led by Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, announced on Monday the official end to the search for missing persons and their remains following the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building on March 28.

Deputy Bangkok Governor Tavida Kamolvej told reporters that the search operation would conclude after two final sweeps of the site by K9 units on May 12-13 to ensure no further remains were present.

The latest search efforts uncovered an additional five body parts. Of the 105 people involved in the incident, nine survived, 89 bodies have been identified, and seven remain missing. Forensic authorities are currently working to identify 296 recovered body parts.







Following the conclusion of the search, a merit-making ceremony and alms offering will be held on May 13. Subsequently, discussions will take place regarding site management and the withdrawal of personnel, with the area to be handed over to responsible parties. The debris pile will be reduced to approximately six meters in height, and CCTV cameras will remain in place as the site is still considered evidence in ongoing legal proceedings. Police will continue their investigation into the collapse.

The incident command center will close on May 15, along with the temporary shelter for relatives of the missing. However, the Chatuchak district office will continue to provide accommodation for relatives from other provinces who wish to remain in Bangkok while awaiting the body identification results.

Registration for the missing and injured has been completed, and authorities are expediting compensation for funeral expenses and medical treatment for those affected. (TNA)

































