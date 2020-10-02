Bangkok to renovate Khlong Chong Nonsi as new tourism attraction

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is planning to expand and renovate the walkways by Khlong Chong Nonsi, in a development project for this downtown canal, to develop it into a new tourism attraction, by April next year.







The BMA’s Department of Drainage and Sewerage is now working on the development of Khlong Chong Nonsi into a recreational space and tourism attraction.









The project is divided into the urgent short-term phase, which includes the removal of garbage and debris from the canal, cleaning of surrounding areas and landscaping. Surrounding buildings are asked not to release any waste water, fat or oil into the canal.

The long-term development phase will include the renovation of the sewers and landscaping.

Khlong Chong Nonsi plays a vital role in flood prevention in Bang Rao, Sathorn and Yannawa districts of Bangkok, by collecing rainwater and releasing it into the Chao Phraya River.

The BMA will be designing new walkways along the canal, which will be wider, for greater pedestrians’ convenience, and to provide better scenery. City hall plans for these new walkways to be built by private companies and retail stores in the area, as a form of donation, instead of providing cash to the BMA, or will construct them using the BMA’s budget.



The construction of the new walkways is expected to be completed by April next year. Once complete, the renovated Khlong Chong Nonsi will become a new tourism attraction in Bangkok, which will help promote trade and stimulate the grassroot economy, improving the livelihoods of Bangkok residents. (NNT)











