Thailand targeted as world’s food bank

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has announced a policy to make Thailand the world’s food bank, thanks to the country’s high production capacity in the farming sector, which can still supply global food demands, despite the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.







The Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Chalermchai Sreeon, delivered a speech at a meeting with 107 ambassadors and diplomates from 62 countries and international organizations based in Thailand.









The Minister reassured attendees that Thailand has not implemented any export ban on farm products, and will continue to support international trade under the market mechanism, stressing that Thailand is ready to serve as a food bank for the Southeast Asian region during COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Chalermchai revealed that the Thai government has put in place the 3S framework, comprising Safety, Security, and Sustainability.

On the safety aspect, the manufacturing of farm products must follow safety protocols, such as the GAP and GMP standards. The government is encouraging farmers to implement technologies, to enable traceability in all manufacturing processes, instilling greater confidence among consumers.

On security, the government has introduced the Market-led Manufacturing principle, to control costs and improve the yield, helping farmers to have better livelihoods and higher income. Projects have been initiated to develop farming organizations further and new generations of farmers on new skills, such as online marketing.

On sustainability, the government is promoting a more sustainable approach for manufacturing resource management, adding small, medium and large water reservoirs, and tackling illegal fishing, to promote sustainable fishing. Farmers are encouraged to implement new technologies, which will help improve the Thai farming sector’s competitiveness on the global stage. (NNT)











