Bangkok to reclassify zoning for eateries and entertainment venues amid changing trends

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Royal Thai Police will be working to reclassify zoning for eateries and entertainment venues to align with shifting dining and lifestyle trends in the capital.

According to Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, the Ministry of Interior has classified some areas in Bangkok as dining zones since 2002 to regulate tourists and ensure safety for local communities in designated areas. However, he noted people’s dining habits have evolved over time, and places outside of these designated locations have become restaurants or pubs where authorities are unable to enforce safety regulations as carried out in designated areas.







The governor added that the BMA will form a panel with the police to reclassify these zones in the capital and submit a proposal to the Interior Ministry for consideration. These changes would allow BMA officials to better manage these areas and provide improved safety for visitors and residents.







The BMA’s call to reclassify these zones follows last week’s fire at the Mountain B nightclub in Chon Buri province. The tragedy claimed the lives of 15 people and injured more than 40. (NNT)

































