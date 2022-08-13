Thai Railway adds 2 express trains on Bangkok – Padang Besar, Malaysia route

According to the State Railway of Thailand, after announcing the relaxation of COVID-19 control measures, more tourists from Malaysia are traveling to Thailand.

Therefore, the service for the Southern Line has increased to facilitate people's travel, which supports the Government's policy of promoting tourism and stimulating the domestic economy.







From 11 August 2022 onwards, the Southern Line train service will have a new round-trip route: Bangkok – Padang Besar – Bangkok. The schedule is as follows:

Special express train No. 45, Bangkok – Padang Besar, departs from Bangkok Station at 15.10 hr and arrives at Padang Besar, Malaysia, at 09.50 hr (Thailand time); Special express train No. 46, Padang Besar – Bangkok, departs from Padang Besar Station at 17.06 hr and arrives at Bangkok, Thailand, at 12.45 hr (Thailand time).

Cooperation is requested from all passengers, who are asked to wear masks throughout the journey and follow the standard measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

For more information, please contact the Customer Service Center, at 1690. (NNT)


































